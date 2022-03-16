Sign up
Photo 2935
Forsythia
rainbow2022 #16
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3782
photos
94
followers
77
following
804% complete
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
218
2930
2931
2932
2933
219
2934
2935
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
16th March 2022 3:56pm
Tags
yellow
,
rainbow2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting on this flower.
March 16th, 2022
