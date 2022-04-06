Sign up
Photo 2956
Sick day
Presumably the low grade fever, headache and a few muscle aches are related to the Covid booster I got yesterday. Things will be better tomorrow.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
2
0
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Mona
ace
Oh dear, I hope you feel better soon.
April 7th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
Oh, I hope so. Presumably you’re in bed now Getting a good night’s sleep. I’m about to turn off the light in a few minutes. See you tomorrow.
April 7th, 2022
