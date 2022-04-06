Previous
Sick day by randystreat
Photo 2956

Sick day

Presumably the low grade fever, headache and a few muscle aches are related to the Covid booster I got yesterday. Things will be better tomorrow.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Kathy

Mona ace
Oh dear, I hope you feel better soon.
April 7th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
Oh, I hope so. Presumably you’re in bed now Getting a good night’s sleep. I’m about to turn off the light in a few minutes. See you tomorrow.
April 7th, 2022  
