I've got two figs! by randystreat
Photo 3008

I've got two figs!

The fig tree I brought home last month hs two figs growing.
( http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2022-04-28 for reference)
30th May 2022 30th May 22

bkb in the city
Very nice
May 31st, 2022  
katy ace
Oh, wow! That is awesome! You might need a few more to make fig jam.
May 31st, 2022  
