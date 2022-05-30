Sign up
Photo 3008
I've got two figs!
The fig tree I brought home last month hs two figs growing.
(
http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2022-04-28
for reference)
30th May 2022
30th May 22
2
0
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Tags
leaves
,
figs
bkb in the city
Very nice
May 31st, 2022
katy
ace
Oh, wow! That is awesome! You might need a few more to make fig jam.
May 31st, 2022
