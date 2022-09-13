Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3114
This is what I did
WWYD 214
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3972
photos
102
followers
86
following
853% complete
View this month »
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
23rd April 2012 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwyd214
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close