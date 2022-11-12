Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3169
Snuggle up
November 2022 Words
Warmth
52° F (11°C) now after having been 72°F (22° C) today and heading down to 37° F (about 3° C) tonight. It's a little cool in the house right now.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4029
photos
102
followers
85
following
868% complete
View this month »
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
Latest from all albums
3163
3164
3165
3166
414
3167
3168
3169
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
12th November 2022 8:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
nov22words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You look chilly even with that beautiful sweater (?) blanket (?) wrapped around you!
November 13th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A great selfie. Yes, the cold weather is upon us :-)
November 13th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
It’s even getting chilly here. Your sweater/blanket looks cosy.
November 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close