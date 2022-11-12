Previous
Snuggle up by randystreat
Photo 3169

Snuggle up

November 2022 Words
Warmth
52° F (11°C) now after having been 72°F (22° C) today and heading down to 37° F (about 3° C) tonight. It's a little cool in the house right now.
Kathy

Ann H. LeFevre ace
You look chilly even with that beautiful sweater (?) blanket (?) wrapped around you!
November 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great selfie. Yes, the cold weather is upon us :-)
November 13th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
It’s even getting chilly here. Your sweater/blanket looks cosy.
November 13th, 2022  
