Bluebird on the wire by randystreat
Photo 3420

Bluebird on the wire

Get Pushed Challenge #573
My partner this week challenged me to take a high key image in natural light. I thought about how I might go about getting a natural light high key since most images shot like this are out of doors and it's been in the 90's this week (too hot for this old broad to be out long). I saw this bird on one wire out my window. By the time I got the camera and got it set out and stepped outside, it had moved a bit further away, but I think I managed to get a decent shot. The bluebird wasn't looking vividly blue because of the time of day.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Kathy

ace
Kathy ace
@aecasey here is my photo for the challenge. It's doubtful there will be another opportunity come my way, so i hope this is what you had in mind. Thank you for the challenge. Thanks to the tutorial you provided, I hope to be able to do this again.
July 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice minimalist capture
July 28th, 2023  
katy ace
It is a Fabulous Highkey photo. I imagine the humidity did not make it easy for you either.
July 28th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good job Kathy- and not to worry about the color being washed out- high key will do that because of the light. Some photographers bring it back in, but I like that you've left it more natural. Well done!
July 28th, 2023  
April ace
Lovely!
July 28th, 2023  
