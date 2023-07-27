Bluebird on the wire

Get Pushed Challenge #573

My partner this week challenged me to take a high key image in natural light. I thought about how I might go about getting a natural light high key since most images shot like this are out of doors and it's been in the 90's this week (too hot for this old broad to be out long). I saw this bird on one wire out my window. By the time I got the camera and got it set out and stepped outside, it had moved a bit further away, but I think I managed to get a decent shot. The bluebird wasn't looking vividly blue because of the time of day.