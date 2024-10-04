Sign up
Previous
Photo 3830
Helene Collage
Coming back from "glamping" during Hurricane Helene. Just a few of the sights.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
6
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4712
photos
104
followers
88
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hurricane
Susan Wakely
ace
The peacock looks like it is asking to come indoors.
So pleased that things are a little more settled for you.
October 4th, 2024
katy
ace
Oh, Kathy! This collage gives such a good sense of all that you had to endure
October 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Welcome back! Well done for your attitude, so pragmatic. Pictures do tell the story
October 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
So glad you are safe and sound
October 4th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
I need to keep a can of sterno around for when the power goes out.
October 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
You’re safe, that’s the most important thing. Welcome home.
This is a great collage…
October 4th, 2024
