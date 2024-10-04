Previous
Helene Collage by randystreat
Photo 3830

Helene Collage

Coming back from "glamping" during Hurricane Helene. Just a few of the sights.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The peacock looks like it is asking to come indoors.
So pleased that things are a little more settled for you.
October 4th, 2024  
katy ace
Oh, Kathy! This collage gives such a good sense of all that you had to endure
October 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Welcome back! Well done for your attitude, so pragmatic. Pictures do tell the story
October 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
So glad you are safe and sound
October 4th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
I need to keep a can of sterno around for when the power goes out.
October 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
You’re safe, that’s the most important thing. Welcome home.

This is a great collage…
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise