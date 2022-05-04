Sign up
124 / 365
May Half 4
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
mayhalf22
Cazzi
ace
I really like the monochrome and composition of this. It's quite a simple design but I have looked at it for a long time and found it intriguing.
May 4th, 2022
