128 / 365
May Half 8
Fun playing with the AI - photo taken in Lambeth of a beautiful old building. The one next door was bombed in the war and hence the view of the church.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
ai
,
mayhalf22
