May Half 14 by rensala
134 / 365

May Half 14

Palm trees in Kew Gardens, such amazing bark
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Kathy A
That’s a very cool half and half
May 14th, 2022  
Diana
A stunning one, love the textures and bokeh.
May 14th, 2022  
