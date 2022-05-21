Sign up
141 / 365
May Half 21
The Procession, currently exhibited at Tate Britain (until Jan 2023) is a photographer’s feast. Thought you might be interested in more info
https://amp.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2022/mar/27/hew-locke-the-procession-review-human-history-in-all-its-variety
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Renee Salamon
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
mayhalf22
Kathy A
ace
This looks really cool
May 21st, 2022
