May Half 25 by rensala
May Half 25

This is the last in this series of the Japanese Maple - this tree was so magnificent I don’t think I took enough photos of it!
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful colour.
May 25th, 2022  
