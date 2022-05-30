Previous
May Half 30 by rensala
150 / 365

May Half 30

An Italian wedding on the shores of Lake Como - I think nothing more romantic for a half and half
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
Definitely romantic and a lovely couple.
May 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is so beautiful, fabulous capture. Is this wedding the reason for your holiday Renee?
May 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a romantic half and half
May 30th, 2022  
