150 / 365
May Half 30
An Italian wedding on the shores of Lake Como - I think nothing more romantic for a half and half
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
portrait
,
wedding
,
mayhalf22
Susan Wakely
ace
Definitely romantic and a lovely couple.
May 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful, fabulous capture. Is this wedding the reason for your holiday Renee?
May 30th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a romantic half and half
May 30th, 2022
