Previous
Next
Green Lighthouse, Port of Naples by rensala
164 / 365

Green Lighthouse, Port of Naples

Ive never seen a green lighthouse before, and quite a small one at that. But perhaps it appeared small from our ferry as it’s dwarfed by Mount Vesuvius behind it.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

william wooderson
That's an amazing colour scheme!!
June 14th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
The green makes an interesting color combination. But I like it!
June 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful blues make that green stand out!
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise