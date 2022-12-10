Previous
Frost bites by rensala
343 / 365

Frost bites

Winter has arrived in North West London. Today so zero temperatures with beautiful clear blue skies.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana
Wonderful close up of this frosty scene, sounds like a perfect day.
December 10th, 2022  
Mags
Beautiful frosty capture!
December 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Nice capture of the frosty leaves.
December 10th, 2022  
