343 / 365
Frost bites
Winter has arrived in North West London. Today so zero temperatures with beautiful clear blue skies.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th December 2022 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
frost
,
frosty
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of this frosty scene, sounds like a perfect day.
December 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful frosty capture!
December 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice capture of the frosty leaves.
December 10th, 2022
