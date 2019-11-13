Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3034
Mosaic Canyon, Death Valley
Today—
» hiked in
Titus Canyon
» walked on
Mesquite Sand Dunes
, one of several dunes in the park
» hiked the
Mosaic Canyon Trail
I'm fascinated by what geologic forces have done over “geologic time.”
[ IMG_9458A12x9tm :: 31mm ]
13th November 2019
13th Nov 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3034
photos
46
followers
33
following
831% complete
View this month »
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
13th November 2019 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
california
,
death valley
,
mosaic canyon
,
tm17-55mm
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close