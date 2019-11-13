Previous
Mosaic Canyon, Death Valley by rhoing
Mosaic Canyon, Death Valley

Today—
» hiked in Titus Canyon
» walked on Mesquite Sand Dunes, one of several dunes in the park
» hiked the Mosaic Canyon Trail
I'm fascinated by what geologic forces have done over “geologic time.”

[ IMG_9458A12x9tm :: 31mm ]
13th November 2019 13th Nov 19

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
