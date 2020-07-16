Sign up
Photo 3204
Underwent a name change
The only other food product we grow at home: rosemary, or “
Salvia rosmarinus
.” Until 2017, its scientific name was “
Rosmarinus officinalis
,” which is the name I used when I posted
a photo of its flowers in 2014
. Why the name change? Don’t know. But it’s still a great flavoring. :)
»
Rosemary at Wikipedia
»
Species page at PhytoImages
Looking back
1 year ago:
“A beach to ourselves”
2 years ago:
“Butterfly among the thistle [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“How it all began…”
(photographing bugs)
4 years ago:
“Spicebush swallowtail”
5 years ago:
“I have this grasshopper-y thingy. Your place or mine?”
6 years ago:
“Vancouver to Victoria, BC”
(seaplane takeoff video)
7 years ago:
“Widow skimmer [SOOC]”
8 years ago:
“NOT a Pipevine Swallowtail!”
9 years ago:
“Au Revoir”
[ IMG_20200716_153842838S9x675Utm :: cell phone ]
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3204
photos
45
followers
34
following
877% complete
View this month »
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
XT1635-01
Taken
16th July 2020 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
rosemary
,
lamiaceae
,
tmplants
,
rosmarinus officinalis
,
tmleaves
,
tm-moto
,
salvia rosmarinus
