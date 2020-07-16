Previous
Underwent a name change by rhoing
Photo 3204

Underwent a name change

The only other food product we grow at home: rosemary, or “Salvia rosmarinus.” Until 2017, its scientific name was “Rosmarinus officinalis,” which is the name I used when I posted a photo of its flowers in 2014. Why the name change? Don’t know. But it’s still a great flavoring. :)
» Rosemary at Wikipedia
» Species page at PhytoImages

