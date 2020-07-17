Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3205
Painted Lady
The unmistakable four eye spots on the underside of the hind wings.
Submitted to BAMONA.
Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Quissett Harbor”
2 years ago:
“Peck’s Skipper”
3 years ago:
“Last one out of the water”
4 years ago:
“San Francisco!”
5 years ago:
“Goose-neck shadows”
6 years ago:
“‘The Homecoming’”
7 years ago:
“Flowering Pleiospilos Nelii”
8 years ago:
“Boston!”
9 years ago:
“Some things *never* take a vacation…”
[ IMG_1022S75x75B10C05tm :: 250mm ]
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3205
photos
46
followers
34
following
878% complete
View this month »
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
17th July 2020 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
painted lady
,
lepidoptera
,
vanessa cardui
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bamona-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm55-250mm
,
tmbutterflies2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
August 15th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful fav
August 15th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
beautiful
August 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close