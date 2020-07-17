Previous
Painted Lady by rhoing
Photo 3205

Painted Lady

The unmistakable four eye spots on the underside of the hind wings.

Submitted to BAMONA.
Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

IMG_1022S75x75B10C05tm :: 250mm
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
August 15th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful fav
August 15th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
beautiful
August 15th, 2020  
