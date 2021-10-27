Sign up
Photo 3642
Hopelessly behind [Filler #269]
This photo was taken last October — more than a half-year ago. It’s been more than ten weeks since my last upload. There are multiple reasons for this. I now just hope to finish out my 11th year and then pull back to occasional posts.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“The end of an era…”
2 years ago:
“Chinese Mantis”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Twisted [filler]”
5 years ago:
“Taken today”
6 years ago:
“Selfie 7+ miles high”
(Sigh)
7 years ago:
“How many of you can relate?”
(I lamented being [only] 2+
weeks
behind posting)
8 years ago:
“For the second guest room”
9 years ago:
“Not where I expected to spend time this weekend…”
10 years ago:
“More fall splendor”
[ PXL_20211026_222807547CbMidGreen+40_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
27th October 2021
27th Oct 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Views
3
3
365
Pixel 4a
26th October 2021 5:28pm
deer
,
illinois
,
carbondale
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
,
chautauqua bottoms
