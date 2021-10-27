Previous
Hopelessly behind [Filler #269] by rhoing
Photo 3642

Hopelessly behind [Filler #269]

This photo was taken last October — more than a half-year ago. It’s been more than ten weeks since my last upload. There are multiple reasons for this. I now just hope to finish out my 11th year and then pull back to occasional posts.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “The end of an era…”
 2 years ago: “Chinese Mantis”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Twisted [filler]”
 5 years ago: “Taken today”
 6 years ago: “Selfie 7+ miles high” (Sigh)
 7 years ago: “How many of you can relate?” (I lamented being [only] 2+ weeks behind posting)
 8 years ago: “For the second guest room”
 9 years ago: “Not where I expected to spend time this weekend…”
10 years ago: “More fall splendor”

[ PXL_20211026_222807547CbMidGreen+40_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
27th October 2021 27th Oct 21

Photo Details

