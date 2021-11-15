Previous
Milkweed seeds again [Filler] by rhoing
Milkweed seeds again [Filler]

Not a repost from September, but just another close-up of a split fruit, showing the packing of the seeds with their means of transportation for spreading out.

Plant info pages:
» North Carolina Extension
» Missouri Botanical Garden
» Wikipedia
» Bring Back The Monarchs
» Images at PhytoImages.siu.edu (not a secure, https, page)

[ IMG_2993S12x8tm :: 60mm ]
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
