Photo 3657
Milkweed seeds again [Filler]
Not a repost
from September
, but just another close-up of a split fruit, showing the packing of the seeds with their means of transportation for spreading out.
Plant info pages:
»
North Carolina Extension
»
Missouri Botanical Garden
»
Wikipedia
»
Bring Back The Monarchs
»
Images at PhytoImages.siu.edu
(
not a secure, https, page
)
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Packaging [Filler #194]”
2 years ago:
“Wind, water, and time. Lots of time…”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Just going down to the lake, dude… [Filler]”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Broken glass”
7 years ago:
“It's mid-*November*, right?”
8 years ago:
“Tiger’s jaw”
9 years ago:
“Fake-y looking?”
10 years ago:
“Seeing red”
15th November 2021
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
14th November 2021 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
fruit
,
tripod
,
gorillapod
,
tmplants
,
apocynaceae
,
dogbane
,
tmmacro
,
tm60mm
,
tmfruit
,
foldio
,
butterfly milkweed
,
tmfiller
,
asclepias tuberosa
,
butterfly-weed
,
pleurisy root
,
chigger flower
