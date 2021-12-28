Previous
Next
Safely home [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 3692

Safely home [Travel day]

1200 miles in two days. That calls for a beer.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “First [balance] ‘bike’ ride outside”
 2 years ago: “No progress this month…”
 3 years ago: “Morning run”
 4 years ago: “Fire in the Hole!”
 5 years ago: “Rich”
 6 years ago: “Cousins (‘Phamili’ Day again!)”
 7 years ago: “Grace and Neal (newly engaged)”
 8 years ago: “Life is full of hard choices!”
 9 years ago: “Visiting Grandma & Grandpa…”
10 years ago: “♫ ‘Take Sominex tonight and sleep…’ ♫”
11 years ago: “Miner’s Den, Royal Oak, MI”

[ PXL_20211228_225349594S12x9A :: cell phone ]
28th December 2021 28th Dec 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise