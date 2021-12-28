Sign up
Photo 3692
Safely home [Travel day]
1200 miles in two days. That calls for a beer.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“First [balance] ‘bike’ ride outside”
2 years ago:
“No progress this month…”
3 years ago:
“Morning run”
4 years ago:
“Fire in the Hole!”
5 years ago:
“Rich”
6 years ago:
“Cousins (‘Phamili’ Day again!)”
7 years ago:
“Grace and Neal (newly engaged)”
8 years ago:
“Life is full of hard choices!”
9 years ago:
“Visiting Grandma & Grandpa…”
10 years ago:
“♫ ‘Take Sominex tonight and sleep…’ ♫”
11 years ago:
“Miner’s Den, Royal Oak, MI”
[ PXL_20211228_225349594S12x9A :: cell phone ]
28th December 2021
28th Dec 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
beer
ipa
travel-day
tm-p4a
jackie o
