Research begins

I have agreed to give a 5-week, 10-hour class to a group of retirees this spring on Bitcoin. I figured I would start with the, or “a,” definition of “money.” We still have a bound dictionary on the shelf. You?
The 5-session outline will turn out to be
1. “Money”: Definitions; “types” of money; a brief history
2. Cash, digital transactions and tracing transfers
3. Transaction security in an online world
4. Bitcoin and “blockchains”: Motivations, design, & problems
5. Wallets, decentralization; wrap-up; Q and hopefully-A?