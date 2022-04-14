Previous
Next
Made it! by rhoing
Photo 3755

Made it!

Today was the fifth and final session for my class, “Bitcoin: Money or ‘Novelty’?” It was a push to be ready with enough accessible material (as best I could make it accessible), but I made it. :-P

One “topic” in the left margin is “May 22: Bitcoin Pizza Day.” If you’re not familiar with the designation, it might be worth a short detour. Here are a few sources:
» CoinDesk
» Forbes
» Investopedia

[ Screenshot_2022-04-14 ::   ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Azalea”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Soffit removal completed [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “My knees buckle…”
 5 years ago: “Good Friday”
 6 years ago: “Lines 47 & 48”
 7 years ago: “Fire star orchid”
 8 years ago: “Eastern redbud”
 9 years ago: “The last two pieces…”
10 years ago: “Confession time”
11 years ago: “The Hard and The Delicate”
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise