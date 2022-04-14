Sign up
Photo 3755
Made it!
Today was the fifth and final session for my class, “Bitcoin: Money or ‘Novelty’?” It was a push to be ready with enough accessible material (as best I could make it accessible), but I made it. :-P
One “topic” in the left margin is “May 22: Bitcoin Pizza Day.” If you’re not familiar with the designation, it might be worth a short detour. Here are a few sources:
»
CoinDesk
»
Forbes
»
Investopedia
[ Screenshot_2022-04-14 :: ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Azalea”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Soffit removal completed [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“My knees buckle…”
5 years ago:
“Good Friday”
6 years ago:
“Lines 47 & 48”
7 years ago:
“Fire star orchid”
8 years ago:
“Eastern redbud”
9 years ago:
“The last two pieces…”
10 years ago:
“Confession time”
11 years ago:
“The Hard and The Delicate”
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
