In our garden. I can't bring myself to ask my plant expert for an ID beyond the genus (Rhododendron). Hmmm. Might be this from an earlier post.
From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Rhododendron is a genus of 500 to 900 species and includes both of what we commonly call rhododendrons and azaleas. Most are evergreen but some are deciduous. They originate mostly from the Northern Hemisphere with high concentrations in western China, the Himalayas and Myanmar (Burma). They are grown for their showy spring flowers and in the case of evergreen types for their attractive winter foliage. True rhododendrons have 10 stamens in a flower and azaleas have only 5. Much hybridization has resulted in a great number of hybrid cultivars. Of note to gardeners in cool temperate areas are the large and small leaved evergreen rhododendrons and the evergreen and deciduous azaleas.
The evergreen rhododendrons produce large to small, linear leaves that are stiff and evergreen. They usually branch from a central trunk unlike the evergreen and deciduous azalea that are multi-stemmed from the ground. Large trusses of flowers are produced at the tips of branches followed by a flush of new leaves. Colors range from white to pink, red, and purple. Size can range from 1-2 feet to over 15 feet tall depending upon the cultivar.
“Genus name comes from the Greek words rhodo meaning rose and dendron meaning tree. Transferred from the Greek name for Nerium oleander.”