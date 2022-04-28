Previous
Abstract / Rorschach test? [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 3769

Abstract / Rorschach test? [Travel day]

Hotel photo: a light in the hallway. This will serve as reference for where we stayed on the return part of this trip to visit the kids & grandkids. Gray-scaled.
» Rorschach test at Wikipedia

[ PXL_20220428_101451922S75x75Gstm :: cell phone ]

28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
On the wall? Interesting kind of capture.
July 21st, 2023  
