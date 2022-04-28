Sign up
Photo 3769
Abstract / Rorschach test? [Travel day]
Hotel photo: a light in the hallway. This will serve as reference for where we stayed on the return part of this trip to visit the kids & grandkids. Gray-scaled.
»
Rorschach test at Wikipedia
[ PXL_20220428_101451922S75x75Gstm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Before”
3 years ago:
“Grouted … on a Sunday!”
4 years ago:
“Decades undisturbed”
5 years ago:
“Frilly, back-lit iris [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Thanks for the tool, Dad!”
7 years ago:
“I suspect this ‘net’ cuts down on ‘lets’…”
8 years ago:
“After the rain”
9 years ago:
“‘Free’ stuff from Concept2…”
10 years ago:
“Bob & Maria”
(They now have four boys!)
11 years ago:
“One hardy bouquet!”
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
Tags
light
,
abstract
,
hotel
,
ohio
,
symmetry
,
medina
,
bandw
,
rorschach
,
tmbandw
,
rorschach test
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
Mags
ace
On the wall? Interesting kind of capture.
July 21st, 2023
