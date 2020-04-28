“Before”

The oak tree in the middle is coming down soon. It belongs to our neighbors and initially they were just going to have the dead lower limbs trimmed, but the landscaper advised that he'd probably be back in a few years to remove it completely. So the neighbors are just going to have it removed now. While it provides our living room and master bedroom with shade in the summer, the acorns and leaves-and-twigs provide us with plenty of clean-up effort much of the year. Hate to lose a mature tree, but its time has come.



[ IMG_0493S9x675Atm :: P&S ]