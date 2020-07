Another pandemic-induced activity [Filler]

Orders are backed up for jigsaw puzzles. This one is a new puzzle for us, but it has some sentimental value. The image is the towers of San Gimignano, a town we visited in 2008 with Clare's mom and our younger daughter while she was in Europe for her study abroad program (in Paris).



[ IMG_20200423_212848657S9x675tm :: cell phone ]