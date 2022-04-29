Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3770
Mother and daughter [Filler]
Mother and daughter both love books, so that has worked well. With Mimi around, however, this is a rare photo to see anyone else reading with her! (Subject matter looks like
Paw Patrol
…)
[ PXL_20220424_152059541S75x100B20C15 :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Another pandemic-induced activity [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Cabinet-setting Day 1”
4 years ago:
“All cleaned out”
5 years ago:
“Gateway Arch & Old Cathedral [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Assassin bug”
7 years ago:
“Not many frames today (sick cat…)”
8 years ago:
“‘Cliff brake’ fern”
9 years ago:
“Back in our garden”
10 years ago:
“A 3-frame day”
11 years ago:
“Respite”
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3957
photos
38
followers
37
following
1084% complete
View this month »
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
24th April 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
,
mother
,
daughter
,
jenny
,
granddaughter
,
tmjenny
,
paw patrol
,
tmdaughter
,
tmfiller
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmmother
Mags
ace
Too sweet for words. =)
July 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
lovely capture of these two.
July 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close