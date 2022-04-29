Previous
Mother and daughter [Filler] by rhoing
Mother and daughter [Filler]

Mother and daughter both love books, so that has worked well. With Mimi around, however, this is a rare photo to see anyone else reading with her! (Subject matter looks like Paw Patrol…)

[ PXL_20220424_152059541S75x100B20C15 :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Too sweet for words. =)
July 23rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
lovely capture of these two.
July 23rd, 2023  
