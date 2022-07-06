Previous
“Watchin’ my corn pop up in rows” by rhoing
Photo 3706

“Watchin’ my corn pop up in rows”

Except that these are milkweeds (Asclepias tuberosa).
Planted from seeds I harvested and overwintered in the freezer.

» With apologies to Tim McGraw (“Where The Green Grass Grows”).

Thom Mitchell

Photo Details

Mags ace
I love that song! Well done on every count here. =)
December 15th, 2022  
