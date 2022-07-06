Sign up
Photo 3706
“Watchin’ my corn pop up in rows”
Except that these are milkweeds (
Asclepias tuberosa
).
Planted
from seeds I harvested
and overwintered in the freezer.
» With apologies to Tim McGraw (
“Where The Green Grass Grows”
).
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3776
photos
40
followers
32
following
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
Mags
ace
I love that song! Well done on every count here. =)
December 15th, 2022
