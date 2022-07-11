Vintage Base Ball [Filler]

From yesterday. We attended one of these games five years ago. I like this image with the base runner peeking around the first baseman and catching the ball in-flight between the pitcher and batter (probably called a “batsman” in the day). Adding an ON1 black and white filter (B&W Modern » B6) seemed appropriate for this image.
I’m posting way out of order, but this is my 3,980th posted image. (Of course, there are almost a dozen non-photos.) Four thousand is within reach. There were significant periods when I thought I wouldn’t get to 4,000, but it’ll come in January, 2023. Since I’m not an “ace” 365er, this has been done with no more than one-post-a-day.