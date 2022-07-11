Previous
Next
Vintage Base Ball [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3833

Vintage Base Ball [Filler]

From yesterday. We attended one of these games five years ago. I like this image with the base runner peeking around the first baseman and catching the ball in-flight between the pitcher and batter (probably called a “batsman” in the day). Adding an ON1 black and white filter (B&W Modern » B6) seemed appropriate for this image.

I’m posting way out of order, but this is my 3,980th posted image. (Of course, there are almost a dozen non-photos.) Four thousand is within reach. There were significant periods when I thought I wouldn’t get to 4,000, but it’ll come in January, 2023. Since I’m not an “ace” 365er, this has been done with no more than one-post-a-day.

[ IMG_3341_1200x675tm :: 54mm ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Iconic”
 2 years ago: “Peck’s Skipper”
 3 years ago: “Fiery Skipper”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Mom's $15 vise [Travel day]”
 6 years ago: “Now for something completely different”
 7 years ago: “Ahhhhh……”
 8 years ago: “Hanging by a thread”
 9 years ago: “Silver-spotted Skipper”
10 years ago: “Sigh. I guess I’ll take my camera…”
11 years ago: “ROYGBIV Umbrella”
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Used a preset here (B&W Modern > B6), but also today I downloaded and [successfully] installed a new set of presets (“Film Negative Borders,” I think). Not sure I will use those, but it introduced me to the process of downloading and installing “Extras.”
August 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nice capture and processing! Yes, download everything you can. You never know what you might use. =)
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise