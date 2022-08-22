Sign up
Photo 3728
Dinner out
Clare with a margarita, celebrating someone else’s birthday.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Equal time”
2 years ago:
“Boat repair resumed”
3 years ago:
“Three-lined Flower Moth”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Crescent Sun [Filler #53]”
6 years ago:
“Back to where I started … on my 60th”
7 years ago:
“Cirsium vulgare (Bull thistle)”
8 years ago:
“ETSOOI Clark’s Ice Cream & Yogurt”
9 years ago:
“*This* is why I pushed the button: Another new-to-me skipper!”
10 years ago:
“56”
11 years ago:
“Double-nickels”
22nd August 2022
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
birthday
,
clare
,
spouse
,
wife
,
margarita
,
tmclare
,
tm-p4a
