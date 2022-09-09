Previous
Next
Nope. Goin’ home. by rhoing
Photo 3746

Nope. Goin’ home.

This was a first.
On the 2-year anniversary of a costly row, I loaded up the boat and oars, changed, applied sunscreen, then off to the lake to find this. I went out to the end of the dock to confirm and went home without putting the shell in the water. See that bar in the water under the walkway? That's rusty steel, and it's just under the surface. In a battle with a fiberglass rowing shell, rusty steel will win every time. So rather than risk damage to the boat, I got in the car and drove home. Instead, I rowed 50 minutes (10.7K) in the garage.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Lake level low” There's a pattern…
 2 years ago: “Repaired, but an expensive row”
 3 years ago: “Skyway bridges from a Skyway bridge”
 4 years ago: “22nd species this year” Wow!
 5 years ago: “Portland, OR”
 6 years ago: “Seeing ‘Sully’”
 7 years ago: “Closing up the ‘patient’”
 8 years ago: “Garage project update: Almost ‘inside’”
 9 years ago: “Bidding adieu…”
10 years ago: “Goldenrod Soldier Beetle”
11 years ago: “Layers III”

[ PXL_20220909_160848354S100x75tm :: cell phone ]
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1026% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I now see what you meant by costly row! Thought at first it was a costly argument. A great garage workout!
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise