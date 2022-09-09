Nope. Goin’ home.

This was a first.
On the 2-year anniversary of a costly row, I loaded up the boat and oars, changed, applied sunscreen, then off to the lake to find this. I went out to the end of the dock to confirm and went home without putting the shell in the water. See that bar in the water under the walkway? That's rusty steel, and it's just under the surface. In a battle with a fiberglass rowing shell, rusty steel will win every time. So rather than risk damage to the boat, I got in the car and drove home. Instead, I rowed 50 minutes (10.7K) in the garage.