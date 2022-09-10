Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3747
Painted Lady [Filler]
Submitted to BAMONA for a sighting this year and confirmation of ID, but this is an easy ID.
» Submitted as
Vanessa cardui
or “Painted Lady” to
BAMONA
and
BugGuide
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Another row on water”
… but the last for several
months
2 years ago:
“Draining the stern compartment”
3 years ago:
“Mall of America [Travel day]”
4 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
5 years ago:
“International Rose Test Garden”
6 years ago:
“Cabbage White on Allium (Ohio)”
7 years ago:
“Life-and-death in the back yard”
8 years ago:
“4-frame day: 11:50 p.m. …”
9 years ago:
“At least it wasn’t a Sachem…”
10 years ago:
“Finally!”
(Hummingbird)
11 years ago:
“Snapdragon”
[ IMG_3763S75x75tm :: 60mm ]
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3747
photos
40
followers
32
following
1026% complete
View this month »
3740
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
9th September 2022 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
painted lady
,
lepidoptera
,
vanessa cardui
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmfiller
,
tmbutterflies2022
Mags
ace
Fantastic shot!
November 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close