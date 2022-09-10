Previous
Painted Lady [Filler] by rhoing
Painted Lady [Filler]

Submitted to BAMONA for a sighting this year and confirmation of ID, but this is an easy ID.

» Submitted as Vanessa cardui or “Painted Lady” to BAMONA and BugGuide
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

Thom Mitchell

Thom Mitchell
Mags ace
Fantastic shot!
November 10th, 2022  
