An experiment ends

A local [mega] group health care practice opened an office on the university campus a few years ago. It was located in the Student Health Services building, which is connected to the Student Recreation Center. It was super-convenient for Clare to access some services when she went to the Rec Center and she was able to schedule a few checkups there with a provider she liked. But the provider was reassigned to another location and now, coming out of my physical therapy session, I see that the experiment has ended, as the group practice’s logo is being removed. (I was a patient with this practice, too, but I never came here and I started going to a different practice 1½ years ago.)