Previous
Next
An experiment ends by rhoing
Photo 3866

An experiment ends

A local [mega] group health care practice opened an office on the university campus a few years ago. It was located in the Student Health Services building, which is connected to the Student Recreation Center. It was super-convenient for Clare to access some services when she went to the Rec Center and she was able to schedule a few checkups there with a provider she liked. But the provider was reassigned to another location and now, coming out of my physical therapy session, I see that the experiment has ended, as the group practice’s logo is being removed. (I was a patient with this practice, too, but I never came here and I started going to a different practice 1½ years ago.)

[ PXL_20221114_161301109S100x75Atm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Cutting vegetables … and a quandary”
 2 years ago: “Time-travel photo…”
 3 years ago: “Ubehebe Crater (Death Valley, CA)”
 4 years ago: “Bird's eye view of a tragedy”
 5 years ago: “More November rowing!”
 6 years ago: “Lantern [Lame post #81]”
 7 years ago: “L-shaped tree”
 8 years ago: “Coiled”
 9 years ago: “Dude — it’s *November* 14!”
10 years ago: “Vacancy”
11 years ago: “A ‘treasure’ for ‘treasures’…”
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1059% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise