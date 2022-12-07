The collaboration hits the local shelves!

Last month we visited the Fermentation Science Institute on campus and learned that the FSI had entered into an agreement with Ravinia Brewing Company of Chicago to brew a beer (“Dawg Pound Porter”*) at this campus facility. Although not yet brewed here as Ravinia is still shipping and installing the equipment, the collaborative product has now hit the shelves in town. I took this photo to send to Clare from the store.
This post preceded by three no-photo days as I am preoccupied with assembling the annual family photo calendar for Christmas.