The collaboration hits the local shelves! by rhoing
Photo 3881

The collaboration hits the local shelves!

Last month we visited the Fermentation Science Institute on campus and learned that the FSI had entered into an agreement with Ravinia Brewing Company of Chicago to brew a beer (“Dawg Pound Porter”*) at this campus facility. Although not yet brewed here as Ravinia is still shipping and installing the equipment, the collaborative product has now hit the shelves in town. I took this photo to send to Clare from the store.

This post preceded by three no-photo days as I am preoccupied with assembling the annual family photo calendar for Christmas.

7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Nice label! How is it?
March 15th, 2023  
