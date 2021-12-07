Sign up
Photo 3677
Advent calendars come to jigsaw puzzles [Filler again]
Yeah, a pretty embarrassing post, but this is life.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“New precautions”
2 years ago:
“Anatomy of a [tumble] dryer”
3 years ago:
“This should not be this difficult…”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Learning about wood”
7 years ago:
“Dude — it’s December 7!”
8 years ago:
“Shoveled!”
9 years ago:
“Sorry, Charlie!”
10 years ago:
“Our family crèche…”
[ PXL_20211207_022544735S675x9ASctm :: cell phone ]
7th December 2021
7th Dec 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
