ETSOOI’ed nyloc nut [Another filler — sigh]

Yeeeaaah. Not many frames these days. At this time each year, I’m usually working furiously on a family photo Christmas gift. And so it is this year as well.
I don’t remember what I was disassembling, but I took a photo of this nut in my hand to ask my BIL about them. Grayscaled. Swirled the palm of my hand.
“Nyloc nut”? “Nylon Insert Lock Nuts”:
“A nylon insert lock nut, also referred to as a nyloc nut, polymer-insert lock nut, or nylon insert (elastic) stop nut, is a common type of locknut comprised of a hex nut with a fixed nylon-filled collar at its back end. When a screw reaches the collar, the threads and nylon form a tight, frictional fit, thus restricting movement of the screw when it is subject to vibration. Nyloc nuts are designed to be used with machine screws and bolts and can be reused.” (Probably more than you wanted to know…)
Gah! Foiled by Google / Photos / Camera again: taken on the 5th, but “dated” the 6th by the filename… Now I have to call this a “filler.” This is so frustrating, Google!