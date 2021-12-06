Previous
Next
ETSOOI’ed nyloc nut [Another filler — sigh] by rhoing
Photo 3676

ETSOOI’ed nyloc nut [Another filler — sigh]

Yeeeaaah. Not many frames these days. At this time each year, I’m usually working furiously on a family photo Christmas gift. And so it is this year as well.

I don’t remember what I was disassembling, but I took a photo of this nut in my hand to ask my BIL about them. Grayscaled. Swirled the palm of my hand.

“Nyloc nut”? “Nylon Insert Lock Nuts”:
“A nylon insert lock nut, also referred to as a nyloc nut, polymer-insert lock nut, or nylon insert (elastic) stop nut, is a common type of locknut comprised of a hex nut with a fixed nylon-filled collar at its back end. When a screw reaches the collar, the threads and nylon form a tight, frictional fit, thus restricting movement of the screw when it is subject to vibration. Nyloc nuts are designed to be used with machine screws and bolts and can be reused.” (Probably more than you wanted to know…)

Gah! Foiled by Google / Photos / Camera again: taken on the 5th, but “dated” the 6th by the filename… Now I have to call this a “filler.” This is so frustrating, Google!

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Christmas letter detritus”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Rope lighting”
 4 years ago: “Any broken ones?”
 5 years ago: “Bare Stairs”
 6 years ago: “Christmas mugs”
 7 years ago: “Long shadows”
 8 years ago: “Snow! Snow! Snow!”
 9 years ago: “Looking up in the fern house”
10 years ago: “Giving the gift of life”

[ PXL_20211206_000014973S75x75GsSmtm :: cell phone ]
6th December 2021 6th Dec 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks chromed! Nice shot. Will look forward to seeing the family Christmas image. =)
July 17th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Would love to hear about the Christmas gift.
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise