The culprit

Another reconstruction because I uploaded an improperly exported image (1200×900 instead of 1200×800) and then I wiped out the completed write-up I had copied to the clipboard — sigh.
The “stick” vacuum (Dyson v7 Motorhead) was misbehaving (pulsating), so I went to the Dyson website yesterday to troubleshoot. There was a pretty sophisticated and interactive diagnostic tool that led me to remove the filter, clean it thoroughly with just running water and then give it 24 hours to dry completely. Voilà — issue resolved.