The culprit by rhoing
Photo 3999

The culprit

Another reconstruction because I uploaded an improperly exported image (1200×900 instead of 1200×800) and then I wiped out the completed write-up I had copied to the clipboard — sigh.

The “stick” vacuum (Dyson v7 Motorhead) was misbehaving (pulsating), so I went to the Dyson website yesterday to troubleshoot. There was a pretty sophisticated and interactive diagnostic tool that led me to remove the filter, clean it thoroughly with just running water and then give it 24 hours to dry completely. Voilà — issue resolved.

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
PhotoCrazy ace
Hahaha, nice when things work out!
September 18th, 2023  
