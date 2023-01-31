Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4004
Car on snow in driveway
Yeah? So?
No tire tracks!
The snow was so hard and crusty that the car didn’t leave tracks.
[ PXL_20230131_205452345_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Finishing January … 2022”
2 years ago:
“Homemade rolls [Filler]”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“At the Greenhouse [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Next-gen Olympus Stylus: Zoom”
7 years ago:
“Packing circles”
8 years ago:
“Dresden Rose”
9 years ago:
“Woods in winter”
10 years ago:
“Wintry crossroads”
11 years ago:
“They may be BPA free…”
12 years ago:
“Do you think campus police will notice?”
31st January 2023
31st Jan 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4007
photos
35
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
1st February 2023 2:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
car
,
driveway
,
tm-p4a
Leave a Comment
