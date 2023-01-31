Previous
Next
Car on snow in driveway by rhoing
Photo 4004

Car on snow in driveway

Yeah? So?

No tire tracks! The snow was so hard and crusty that the car didn’t leave tracks.

[ PXL_20230131_205452345_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Finishing January … 2022”
 2 years ago: “Homemade rolls [Filler]”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “At the Greenhouse [Filler]”
 6 years ago: “Next-gen Olympus Stylus: Zoom”
 7 years ago: “Packing circles”
 8 years ago: “Dresden Rose”
 9 years ago: “Woods in winter”
10 years ago: “Wintry crossroads”
11 years ago: “They may be BPA free…”
12 years ago: “Do you think campus police will notice?”
31st January 2023 31st Jan 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1097% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise