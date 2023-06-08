Sign up
Photo 374
Composite created in On1...
Seriously, no need to comment. This is just for Thom so he can see that it can be done. One shot of chamber bitter and one shot of my stucco'd ceiling created a composite in On1 layers.
8th June 2023
8th Jun 23
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
composite
,
on1-raw-2023
,
combined-photos
Mags
ace
@rhoing
Top left menu, under layers - add layer, click on transform and you can size it and move it. I know you can do it!
September 23rd, 2023
Thom Mitchell
Thanks!
September 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@rhoing
You are so welcome! You made me learn something new. LOL!
September 23rd, 2023
