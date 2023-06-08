Previous
Composite created in On1... by marlboromaam
Photo 374

Composite created in On1...

Seriously, no need to comment. This is just for Thom so he can see that it can be done. One shot of chamber bitter and one shot of my stucco'd ceiling created a composite in On1 layers.
8th June 2023 8th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Mags ace
@rhoing Top left menu, under layers - add layer, click on transform and you can size it and move it. I know you can do it!
September 23rd, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Thanks!
September 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@rhoing You are so welcome! You made me learn something new. LOL!
September 23rd, 2023  
