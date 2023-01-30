Previous
Next
Next project [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4004

Next project [Filler]

Bobbie’s mailbox has come completely detached from the rotted/rotting wood underneath. She’s out of town, so I hope to have it fixed when she returns, even though she hasn’t asked Clare or me for help…

[ PXL_20230128_152257125_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Wow” (postal stamp machine)
 2 years ago: “Pulled pork”
 3 years ago: “New personal best”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Open for ‘business’”
 6 years ago: “AC install: Day 1”
 7 years ago: “The Harbaugh behind ‘Harbaugh’s’”
 8 years ago: “Vertical blinds in the morning”
 9 years ago: “Rosemary flowers”
10 years ago: “Phalaenopsis II”
11 years ago: “Replacement arrives just in time!”
12 years ago: “Taken today, but a temporary shot”
30th January 2023 30th Jan 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1098% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise