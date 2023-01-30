Next project [Filler]

Sign up
Bobbie's mailbox has come completely detached from the rotted/rotting wood underneath. She's out of town, so I hope to have it fixed when she returns, even though she hasn't asked Clare or me for help…
[ PXL_20230128_152257125_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Wow”
(postal stamp machine)
2 years ago:
“Pulled pork”
3 years ago:
“New personal best”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Open for ‘business’”
6 years ago:
“AC install: Day 1”
7 years ago:
“The Harbaugh behind ‘Harbaugh’s’”
8 years ago:
“Vertical blinds in the morning”
9 years ago:
“Rosemary flowers”
10 years ago:
“Phalaenopsis II”
11 years ago:
“Replacement arrives just in time!”
12 years ago:
“Taken today, but a temporary shot”
30th January 2023
30th Jan 23
Tags
project
,
mailbox
,
repair
,
mail box
,
carpentry
,
tm-p4a
