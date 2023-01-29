Previous
Detritus by rhoing
Photo 4003

Detritus

noun  de·​tri·​tus di-ˈtrī-təs
plural detritus  di-ˈtrī-təs -ˈtrī-ˌtüs
1 geology : loose material (such as rock fragments or organic particles) that results directly from disintegration
2 a : a product of disintegration, destruction, or wearing away : DEBRIS
   b : miscellaneous remnants : ODDS AND ENDS
         still picking up detritus from the block party
         … sifting through the detritus of his childhood … —Michael Tomasky

This post corresponds to definition 2b: this is remnants of separating milkweed seeds from their fluff or silk. It was quite cold but this is a task that should be done outside (for obvious reasons), so I couldn’t do it for very long at a stretch.

Milkweed Fun Fact: “The fluffy fiber produced on milkweed seeds that acts as a dispersal method is also sometimes called the Silk of America. This plant ‘silk’ is very unique as the fibers are actually hollow tubes and are extremely water resistant. During World War II, stuffing for life jackets was in short supply, so they substituted milkweed silk. The fibers are also hypoallergenic and can be used to stuff pillows.” So now you know!

[ PXL_20230129_211616655_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

