Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4096
Front porch & overhang begun
No shingles yet. A professional roofer (with a crew of younger people) will do that. Today the 4×4s to support the porch roof were set on the concrete piers and connected to the house.
Don’t know if you’ll think this is a lot of progress or not much progress, but this was
5 weeks ago
.
[ PXL_20230520_180154514_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
May 20 posts
1 year ago:
“Quarter century in the dirt [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Last night’s meal, plated [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Pandemic 2020 Puzzles #2 and #3: size comparison”
4 years ago:
“Dollywood: ‘Dreamland Drive-In’”
5 years ago:
“Yesterday’s post, as shot”
6 years ago:
“Knots”
7 years ago:
“Reference image (i.e., ‘Before’)”
8 years ago:
“Clematis (I think)”
9 years ago:
“Six-spotted Tiger Beetle”
10 years ago:
“Natural dissection”
11 years ago:
“Amtrak Superliner: Texas Eagle #21”
12 years ago:
“Comcast Building”
20th May 2023
20th May 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4296
photos
36
followers
33
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
4281
Latest from all albums
4275
15
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
4281
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
20th May 2023 11:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
construction
,
before
,
habitat
,
tm-habitat2
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm-p8
,
tm20may
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close