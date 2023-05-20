Previous
Next
Front porch & overhang begun by rhoing
Photo 4096

Front porch & overhang begun

No shingles yet. A professional roofer (with a crew of younger people) will do that. Today the 4×4s to support the porch roof were set on the concrete piers and connected to the house.

Don’t know if you’ll think this is a lot of progress or not much progress, but this was 5 weeks ago.

[ PXL_20230520_180154514_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

May 20 posts
  1 year ago: “Quarter century in the dirt [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “Last night’s meal, plated [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “Pandemic 2020 Puzzles #2 and #3: size comparison”
 4 years ago: “Dollywood: ‘Dreamland Drive-In’”
 5 years ago: “Yesterday’s post, as shot”
 6 years ago: “Knots”
 7 years ago: “Reference image (i.e., ‘Before’)”
 8 years ago: “Clematis (I think)”
 9 years ago: “Six-spotted Tiger Beetle”
10 years ago: “Natural dissection”
11 years ago: “Amtrak Superliner: Texas Eagle #21”
12 years ago: “Comcast Building”
20th May 2023 20th May 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise