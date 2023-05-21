Previous
Next
Out for Sunday brunch by rhoing
Photo 4097

Out for Sunday brunch

Eggs Benedict. Wasn’t certain I’d ever had the dish. So we went to a restaurant that has been under new management, served Sunday brunch, and was reviewed to have a good Eggs Benedict plate. So here we are on a lovely Sunday morning.

» Eggs Benedict (Must check Joy of Cooking, to see what they say about the origin of the dish, not that they’re the final word, but still.)

My parents’ wedding date in 1955 … as Danette knows because it’s her parents’ wedding date, too!

[ PXL_20230521_150930982_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

May 21 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Professional chefs making a living during a pandemic [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “Lesson learned…”
 4 years ago: “Tennessee State Capitol”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Nest down — notice how clean inside”
 7 years ago: “Something *else* for a USB port”
 8 years ago: “Three of my favorite people…”
 9 years ago: “*My* ‘something old’ and ‘something new’…”
10 years ago: “Heartleaf Iceplant”
11 years ago: “Station stop Dallas, Texas”
12 years ago: “Assembly Room, Independence Hall”
21st May 2023 21st May 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
@danette Your parents' wedding anniversary — this date, or just May 1955, or just 1955? I forget!

Same day! Here is our exchange! https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2014-05-21
June 30th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A lovely portrait of your lovely wife.
June 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Clare has a great smile! Nicely captured.
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise