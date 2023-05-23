Sign up
Photo 4098
Grinding out a stump
Nothing elegant (or quiet) with this process. Although the second tree came down
three months ago
, the tree service had to wait this long for the ground to get dry and firm enough to support heavy equipment to grind out the stumps.
[ PXL_20230523_192349520_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
May 23 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Young fruit on an iris”
3 years ago:
“Rowing selfie [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Tiles all in”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“How many triangles?”
7 years ago:
“A drive in the country”
8 years ago:
“Gary”
9 years ago:
“Purple Passion”
10 years ago:
“Be careful trimming bushes!”
11 years ago:
“Encore (River Walk; San Antonio, Texas)”
12 years ago:
“‘ClubAcela’: 30th Street Station, Philadelphia”
23rd May 2023
23rd May 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
24th May 2023 12:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
machinery
,
landscaping
,
grinder
,
stump
,
grinding
,
tm-p4a
,
tm23may
,
stump grinder
Mags
ace
Yeah, it's a messy job. Hopefully, you can use the mulch. =)
July 1st, 2024
