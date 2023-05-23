Previous
Grinding out a stump by rhoing
Photo 4098

Grinding out a stump

Nothing elegant (or quiet) with this process. Although the second tree came down three months ago, the tree service had to wait this long for the ground to get dry and firm enough to support heavy equipment to grind out the stumps.

[ PXL_20230523_192349520_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

23rd May 2023 23rd May 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Yeah, it's a messy job. Hopefully, you can use the mulch. =)
July 1st, 2024  
