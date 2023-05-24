Previous
“After” by rhoing
Photo 4099

“After”

That’s a lot of square feet to try to restore to grass … eventually. But at least we no longer have to worry about the trees coming down and damaging anyone’s property.

Pretty lame post, but only three frames today and two were of this dirt patch. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

[ PXL_20230524_232007916_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

24th May 2023

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
