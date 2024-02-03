Previous
What are the chances? by rhoing
Photo 4137

What are the chances?

Clare and I walked another trail with our friend Bobbie, but wanted a little more, so we went to the trail that’s closest to our house and walked another 30–40 minutes. I was struck by how the tree over the path fell over … and fell into the fork of another tree that’s stout enough to support the fallen tree. I suspect this doesn’t happen very often.

Gah! I’ve posted this scene before! At least it was from the other side, “If a tree falls in a forest…”!

Almost SOOC. I did add a pre-set filter (Desert Glow) to “blue-up” the sky. Taken on Clare’s new Pixel 8; I [unintentionally] left mine at home charging when we left the house.

Note to Mags I had one lame-frame yesterday, but I’m trying to maintain some standard of quality here and I decline to be a slave to posting something every day. I don’t gotta post, so yesterday’s a blank on the grid. (Also, I’m declining to be a month-long slave to flash-o-red. Some photos — notably many of your landscapes — are improved with B&W, but not all have that quality.)

[ PXL_20240203_173349978_DesertGlow_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

All of my February 3rd posts
  1 year ago: “Altaire by Hitachi” (Yeah, fun times…)
 2 years ago: “Day 1: Essential shoveling”
 3 years ago: “Valentine lights”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Supermarket at Super Bowl halftime”
 6 years ago: “Arizona Capitol Museum [Filler]”
 7 years ago: No post
 8 years ago: “Bread”
 9 years ago: “Pregnant onion, reprised at f/22”
10 years ago: “Dwarf Chenille plant”
11 years ago: “Hearts”
12 years ago: “Got red?”
13 years ago: “Dear Students: It’s not mine!”
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! Well, if a tree falls in my woods, I usually hear the thud while inside the house when it hits the ground. That is if it's big enough - like one of these tall pines. It's a lovely shot!
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise