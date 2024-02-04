Previous
This is a home, not a museum. This is a home… by rhoing
Photo 4138

This is a home, not a museum. This is a home…

Yeah, there are four “vintages” of cell phones here. I am determined to recycle or up-cycle as many as I can, and Get. Them. Outta. Here!

I haven’t done anything with them already, in part, because I didn’t know how to remove the personal data so they could go somewhere else. (I was reluctant even to throw them in the trash without wiping them, which I didn’t want to do anyway.)

So this week was the time. I have learned way too much about phones, security and SIM cards this week. I was able to wipe the data from four of them, and three of them have been donated. We retained one of the Pixels as an emergency device. Two of them will not power on, so they can’t be wiped of personal data. (One of the two will not charge up because it was in the lake too long, and I no longer have a compatible charger for the red phone.)

    • Google Pixel 4a (two; age = 3+ years; one replaced due to microphone/speaker problems)
    • Motorola Moto Z Play Droid (foreground with SIM card tool; the one that went swimming)
    • Verizon LG VN251 Cosmos (two; slider phone; age = 10+ years)
    • LG ENV2 VX9100 (flip phone; released 2009; probably cannot be activated on current networks)

The two smart phones certainly have contributed a lot of 365 posts: [ Pixel 4a (711) ] [ Moto Z Play (381) ]

Image is ETSOOI’ed for sure: Perfect Eraser to remove dust particles from four of the screens.

[ PXL_20240204_212329457_ON1_tm :: cell phone ]

4th February 2024

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
