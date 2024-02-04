This is a home, not a museum. This is a home…

Yeah, there are four “vintages” of cell phones here. I am determined to recycle or up-cycle as many as I can, and Get. Them. Outta. Here!
I haven’t done anything with them already, in part, because I didn’t know how to remove the personal data so they could go somewhere else. (I was reluctant even to throw them in the trash without wiping them, which I didn’t want to do anyway.)
So this week was the time. I have learned way too much about phones, security and SIM cards this week. I was able to wipe the data from four of them, and three of them have been donated. We retained one of the Pixels as an emergency device. Two of them will not power on, so they can’t be wiped of personal data. (One of the two will not charge up because it was in the lake too long, and I no longer have a compatible charger for the red phone.)