Bike tire sizes

I gave Clare a bike computer for Christmas and we’ve had some slightly warmer weather, so I need to get it installed on her bike. This is something I’ve never done before so I’m [actually] following along with the directions … and texting with her youngest brother who is a serious cyclist.
This is a “wired” device that tracks the rotations of a magnet passing over a sensor that’s mounted on the fork of the bike. In order to convert the rotations of the wheel into distance travelled, one must know the circumference of the wheel on the bike going ’round and ’round. I took this photo so that I could look up the tire size and properly calibrate the bike computer.
I learned that the marking on the tire — 700 × 35C — indicates that the diameter of the tire is 700 millimeters (≈27.56") and the width of the tire is 35 millimeters (≈ 1.378 ≈ 1-3/8", even though it says “1 5/8” on the tire — see biketiresizes.com).
The 37–622 refers to an international system. From biketiresizes.com:
“Nowadays, bike tires are typically marked according to ISO standard (ISO 5775), a system originally developed by ETRTO (European Tire and Rim Technical Organization), but older English and French tire size dimensions are still used as well.”
So the tire above was produced with all of the classifications “imprinted” on it:
• ISO/ETRTO, 37 × 622
• French, 700 × 35C
• English, 28 × 1 5/8 ×1 3/8