At the Movies by rhoing
At the Movies

Yesterday was our friend Raymond’s birthday and Jeanne invited us to join them for this movie for the last day of its two-day run in Carbondale.

Not entirely faithful to the non-fiction book, but some liberties are probably necessary to condense the three-year story into a two-hour movie, but still… A great, taut story, even knowing how it ends. :)

The story is about the underdog University of Washington 8-man crew that surprised the rowing world at every turn on their way to a 1936 Olympic gold medal in Berlin. How the story came about is another example of happenstance and serendipity when the author was living next door to the daughter of Joe Rantz. Among all the characters, the book tells Joe’s story, but at the same time, as Joe demanded, it’s about “the boat.”

» “Joe Rantz” at Wikipedia
» “The Rowing Team That Stunned the World”
» “Washington Rowing: The 1936 Olympic Team”

